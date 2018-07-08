Braves' A.J. Minter: Could continue to see save chances
Minter may continue to see save opportunities as the Braves ease closer Arodys Vizcaino back from the disabled list, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Minter's performance while Vizcaino was on the DL -- eight scoreless outings and a 0.55 WHIP -- may have aided in the decision, but it appears to be a temporary shift for the Braves. Manager Brian Snitker indicated Vizcaino's usage will be more matchup-dependent for the near future as they bring him back up to speed, so Minter is hardly guaranteed to be called upon should a save opportunity present itself. The 24-year-old can be a valuable high-leverage relief asset regardless, with a 2.68 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB over 37 innings this season.
