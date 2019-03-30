Minter (shoulder) could return as soon as Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Minter has been battling shoulder soreness since being part of a minor car accident in late February. The injury isn't considered to be too serious, but the Braves decided to give him a few extra days to build his arm strength back up. He's had no issues since resuming throwing and could be back in the ninth-inning mix in Atlanta in under a week.