Braves' A.J. Minter: Could see save chances
Minter could see save chances after Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
Dan Winkler got the save chance Friday when Vizcaino was unavailable, but he couldn't convert, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning. Minter, meanwhile, has gotten back to his dominant form after a rough start to the season, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB so far in June. He has a pretty sizable platoon split so far in the major leagues, but Minter's swing-and-miss ability makes him a likely candidate to see some chances in Vizcaino's absence, even if he's not the sole closer in the interim.
More News
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Picks up third win•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Escapes trouble, earns second save•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Could see more save chances•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Ready for key bullpen role•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Having strong start to spring•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Will pitch without restrictions•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...