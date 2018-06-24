Minter could see save chances after Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Dan Winkler got the save chance Friday when Vizcaino was unavailable, but he couldn't convert, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning. Minter, meanwhile, has gotten back to his dominant form after a rough start to the season, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB so far in June. He has a pretty sizable platoon split so far in the major leagues, but Minter's swing-and-miss ability makes him a likely candidate to see some chances in Vizcaino's absence, even if he's not the sole closer in the interim.