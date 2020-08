Minter (1-0) was perfect over 1.2 innings Sunday, striking out four and earning the win versus the Phillies.

Minter was the third pitcher of the game for the Braves, and he was able to finish off the fourth inning cleanly. He then pitched a clean fifth and was credited with his first result of the year. The 26-year-old reliever has a stellar 0.73 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 15 strikeouts through 12.1 innings this season. Minter has added three holds.