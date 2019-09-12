Minter was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder inflammation.

Minter dealt with a shoulder injury at the start of the season and has struggled since, posting a 7.06 ERA and 2.01 WHIP across 29.1 innings while bouncing between the majors and minors. He struck out 35 batters during that stretch but also walked 23. This move ends the southpaw's season while freeing up a spot on the 40-man roster for Grant Dayton (toe), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories