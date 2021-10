Minter (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings to earn the win over the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Minter entered Tuesday's matchup after Charlie Morton was removed with a fractured fibula, and he had plenty of insurance since Atlanta combined to score five runs across the first three innings. The southpaw has been dominant during the postseason and has recorded a 0.90 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 10 innings across six appearances.