Minter picked up his seventh save Thursday, striking out two and issuing one walk in the 4-2 win over the Mets.

Minter is now a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season, earning his fifth save since the start of July. His ERA dropped to a 2.91 alongside a 51:16 K:BB for the 2018 season. With Arodys Vizcaino still on the disabled list a couple week, Minter should continue seeing the bulk of the save chances in Atlanta.