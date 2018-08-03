Braves' A.J. Minter: Earns seventh save
Minter picked up his seventh save Thursday, striking out two and issuing one walk in the 4-2 win over the Mets.
Minter is now a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season, earning his fifth save since the start of July. His ERA dropped to a 2.91 alongside a 51:16 K:BB for the 2018 season. With Arodys Vizcaino still on the disabled list a couple week, Minter should continue seeing the bulk of the save chances in Atlanta.
More News
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Earns sixth save of season versus Marlins•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Notches fifth save•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Likely to re-enter closing picture•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Could continue to see save chances•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Nails down fourth save•
-
Braves' A.J. Minter: Snags third save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...