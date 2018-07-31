Minter worked around a hit with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his sixth save of the season Monday against the Marlins.

Minter allowed a one-out single but otherwise encoutered little trouble as he retired the side on 14 pitches. This effective outing lowered his ERA to 2.98 for the season while giving him a 13.5 K/9 over his last 10 outings. Minter has taken to the closer's job quite well and is among the more appealing fantasy relievers to own at the moment.

