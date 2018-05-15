Minter allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout en route to his second save of the season Monday against the Cubs.

Minter played with fire in this one, loading the bases before yielding a run on a hit batsman. That brought Kris Bryant to the plate with the game on the line, but a well-struck ball to left found a glove to end the threat. Minter was called upon as Arodys Vizcaino had pitched each of the previous two days, but looked less than convincing in the role. The former could eventually take over full-time as closer, but this effort didn't exactly help his case.