Minter (shoulder) didn't experience any unexpected pain while pitching in an inning in a minor-league game Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Minter was making his first appearance in a game setting since March 1 after left shoulder tightness kept him idle for more than three weeks. The missed time will result in Minter opening the season on the injured list, but barring any setbacks, he should be ready to debut at some point in the first half of April.