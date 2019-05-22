Minter has a 0.00 ERA and 5:2 K:BB through 3.1 innings over three appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett.

The left-hander earned his demotion with a 9.82 ERA and 7.36 BB/9 through 11 innings to begin the season for Atlanta, so the walks are still concerning, but he is at least getting better results at Gwinnett. With Luke Jackson blowing his last two saves chances, Minter's return to the big-league bullpen could be coming soon.