Braves' A.J. Minter: Getting eased into spring
Manager Brian Snitner said Thursday that Minter (shoulder) is healthy and throwing well, but the lefty isn't expected to make his Grapefruit League debut until next week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The Braves are bringing Minter along slowly coming off a tough 2019 season that concluded in early September, when he was shut down with shoulder inflammation. While it's encouraging that Minter has seemingly moved past that injury, the 26-year-old doesn't look like he'll be entrusted with a key role out of the Atlanta bullpen right away, even if he cracks the Opening Day roster. Minter still has two minor-league options remaining, so he could be a candidate to open the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
