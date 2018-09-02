Braves' A.J. Minter: Grabs 12th save
Minter struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Pirates.
The flamethrowing southpaw converted his first save chance since blowing one against the Rockies Aug. 18. Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) is eligible to come off the disabled list Sept. 10, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready by then, or whether he would immediately reclaim closer duties for the Braves. Until his situation becomes clearer, Minter should remain the primary option for saves in Atlanta.
