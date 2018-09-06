Braves' A.J. Minter: Handed loss Wednesday
Minter (4-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings. He struck out three.
After entering with two outs in the eighth inning and the game tied 7-7, Minter proceeded to walk the first batter he faced to load up the bases before striking out Mookie Betts to escape the frame. The next inning didn't go as well for Minter, as he allowed a single to Andrew Benintendi before serving up a go-ahead two-run homer to Brandon Phillips with two outs. The southpaw still owns a solid 3.31 ERA and 63:18 K:BB through 54.1 innings this season and figures to remain in the ninth inning for the time being, at least until Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) returns later in the month.
