Braves' A.J. Minter: Having strong start to spring
Minter tossed 1.1 scoreless innings Monday, walking one and striking out one, in a Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
The flamethrowing lefty reliever now has a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB through his first 3.1 innings this spring, Minter is set to begin the season as one of Arodys Vizcaino's key setup men, but given Vizcaino's history of injury trouble and erratic career numbers, it's not out of the question for Minter to work his way into the closer role at some point in 2018.
