Minter (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning while striking out one as Atlanta fell 9-6 to Arizona.

The left-hander entered the game to begin the ninth inning with the score tied 6-6 and promptly served up a solo shot to Christian Walker, before putting two more runners aboard with two outs and watching them come around to score after he got the hook. Minter's 9.64 ERA through 4.2 innings is discouraging, but he remains the team's top option for saves while Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) in on the IL.