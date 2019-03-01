Braves' A.J. Minter: Injury appears minor
Minter's shoulder tightness is not seen as significant by manager Brian Snitker, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.
The situation appeared worrisome when Minter exited after just one batter against the Blue Jays on Friday, but the Braves don't appear to be too concerned. A clearer picture may take some time to emerge, but it's possible Minter's injury is nothing more than typical early-spring soreness, as the lefty was making his first appearance of the spring. If healthy, Minter could remain in the mix for saves.
