Braves' A.J. Minter: Injury could stem from accident
Minter told Mark Bowman of MLB.com that the injury that forced Minter from Friday's spring game could have resulted from a minor car accident he was involved in Wednesday night.
There was justifiable concern about Minter's status after he was removed early from Friday's spring game, but a follow-up report indicated the setback was only minor, and Minter himself backed that up Saturday morning by saying "he'd have continued pitching had it been the regular season." Minter isn't out of the woods with his injury by any means, but the early diagnoses do provide some optimism for all involved.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...