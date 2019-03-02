Minter told Mark Bowman of MLB.com that the injury that forced Minter from Friday's spring game could have resulted from a minor car accident he was involved in Wednesday night.

There was justifiable concern about Minter's status after he was removed early from Friday's spring game, but a follow-up report indicated the setback was only minor, and Minter himself backed that up Saturday morning by saying "he'd have continued pitching had it been the regular season." Minter isn't out of the woods with his injury by any means, but the early diagnoses do provide some optimism for all involved.