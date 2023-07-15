Atlanta placed Minter on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left shoulder inflammation, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Minter was pulled from his last appearance July 8 with pectoral tightness, but it now seems to be his shoulder that is bothering him. The team seems to be taking a cautious approach with Minter's injury so it is likely that Minter will be able to return when he's first eligible July 27. Dereck Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.