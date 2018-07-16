Braves' A.J. Minter: Likely to re-enter closing picture
Minter is expected to pick up increased save opportunities after the Braves' primary closer, Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder), was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Vizcaino experienced renewed inflammation in his right shoulder and was placed on the DL for the second time in less than a month on an account of the injury. Given the recurring nature of Vizcaino's setback, it seems likely that he'll miss more than the minimum 10 days, likely affording Minter and Dan Winkler more ninth-inning looks. Minter's left-handedness might be viewed as a mark against him in his bid to close games, but he has held right-handed hitters to a palatable .266/.349/.344 batting line this season while whiffing nearly a batter per inning. The rookie has also aced the prior save chances he has had this season, converting all four of his opportunities.
