Braves' A.J. Minter: Looks good in non-save situation
Minter struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday during a 5-1 win over the Padres.
The southpaw has only been scored upon in three of 12 appearances this season, but the trio of meltdowns have led to one blown save, an 0-3 record and an 8.38 ERA. Minter remains in the late-inning mix for Atlanta, but he might need a couple more strong efforts in non-save situations before he gets entrusted with ninth-inning duty again.
