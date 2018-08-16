Braves' A.J. Minter: Nabs 11th save
Minter struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Marlins.
The southpaw fired nine of 11 pitches for strikes as he converted his seventh save in eight chances since Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) hit the disabled list. Vizcaino was only set to begin throwing again Wednesday, which means the closer job will likely remain in Minter's hands until rosters expand in September.
