Minter pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mets.

The southpaw is settling in as the Braves' closer in the absence of Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder), converting four straight save chances since the All-Star break while allowing only one hit and zero runs in five innings with an 8:1 K:BB. Vizcaino doesn't yet have a clear timetable for his return, so Minter should be a strong closing option perhaps straight through into September.