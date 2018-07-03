Braves' A.J. Minter: Nails down fourth save
Minter walked one and struck out two in a scoreless 11th inning Monday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a win over the Yankees.
Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) is set to come off the disabled list Tuesday, returning Minter to a setup role, but the left-hander was effective while the Braves closer was on the shelf, reeling off eight straight scoreless appearances and posting a 0.55 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB in 7.1 innings while converting both of his save opportunities. Should anything happen to Vizcaino down the road, Minter seems ready to step into the closer role on a regular basis.
