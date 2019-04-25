Minter struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Reds.

The southpaw has had a couple of rough appearances this season, leading to a 5.87 ERA through 7.2 innings, but Minter's 9:4 K:BB is solid and he's 3-for-3 in converting save chances. With Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) done for the year, Minter will have a long leash in the closer role for Atlanta.