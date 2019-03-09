While Minter (shoulder) is no longer bothered by tightness in his pitching shoulder, he still hasn't been cleared for mound work, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While the Braves are confident that Minter can ramp up in time for Opening Day, he and teammate Darren O'Day both have a few hurdles to clear still to be ready with only three weeks of spring training remaining.

