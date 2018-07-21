Minter struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to pick up his fifth save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Nationals.

The left-hander has been scored upon only once in his last 13 appearances, converting all three of his save chances successfully during that stretch. With Arodys Vizcaino battling shoulder issues, there could be a lot more save opportunities ahead for Minter in the second half, although he may have to share closing duties with Dan Winkler while Vizcaino is sidelined.