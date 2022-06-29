Minter struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Phillies.

With Kenley Jansen out of commission due to an irregular heartbeat, Atlanta will turn to its top two setup men in Will Smith and Minter to handle closing duties. The latter got the first crack at an opportunity, but it's not yet clear whether he will be the primary option for saves as Smith had pitched on four of the prior six days, and Minter may have simply been the fresher arm. The 28-year-old has done nothing this season to suggest he can't handle high-leverage spots, however, riding his high 90s fastball and plus cutter to a 1.64 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 44:5 K:BB through 33 innings.