Minter worked two-thirds of an inning without being charged with a run to record his 14th hold of the season in Friday's win over the Pirates.

He did allow a sacrifice fly to Cal Mitchell after entering the game in the eighth inning with runners on second and third and only one out, but Pittsburgh's rally got no further. Minter has been Atlanta's most reliable setup man this season in front of closer Kenley Jansen, posting a 1.05 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB through 25.2 innings, and his 14 holds leads the majors, putting him one ahead of the Brewers' Devin Williams and the Angels' Ryan Tepera.