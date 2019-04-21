Braves' A.J. Minter: Notches second save
Minter saved his second game in a 8-7 win over the Indians on Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning in which he struck out all three batters he faced.
Minter has now converted both save chances he has been given, although he has also sustained two losses this year. The 25-year-old now has a firm grip on the closer job after Arodys Vizcaino underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday. Minter holds a 6.75 ERA and 1.80 WHIP thus far this season.
