Minter worked a scoreless seventh inning in his season debut in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Mets, working around a hit and striking out two.

Minter entered the contest with the Braves trailing 2-1 and was able to acquit himself well in the 20-pitch frame. The hard-throwing lefty saved 15 games for the Braves back in 2018, but control issues and injuries have resulted in him moving down the bullpen pecking order since then. Mark Melancon is beginning the season as the Braves' closer, and Will Smith (illness) will loom as the next man up once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list.