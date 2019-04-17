Minter's path to save chances is now clear for the rest of the season after Arodys Vizcaino underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday.

Minter appears to be the unquestioned closer with Vizcaino out of the picture, as he's the only other Brave to record a save this season. It's far from guaranteed that he keeps the job all year, however, as he's struggled to a 9.64 ERA and a 5:4 K:BB in 4.2 innings so far this year after starting the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury of his own. He was quite effective in his first two seasons, however, posting a 3.18 ERA, a 29.7 percent strikeout rate and a 7.5 percent walk rate.