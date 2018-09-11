Minter struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Giants on Monday en route to his 14th save of the season.

A mid-August slip-up led manager Brian Snitker to turn elsewhere for a few save opportunities -- Dan Winkler, Jonny Venters and Brad Brach have all recorded saves over the past month -- but it's clear that Minter is still the preferred option in the ninth inning. He's now recorded three of the Braves' last four saves. It's hard to imagine Arodys Vizcaino taking the job back immediately upon his return from a shoulder injury later this week.