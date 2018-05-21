Braves' A.J. Minter: Picks up third win
Minter (3-0) tossed one inning and gave up one run on two hits while striking out two as he picked up the win Sunday against the Marlins.
Minter came away with the win despite allowing a run in the top of the ninth inning. The 24-year-old left-hander has been a solid option out of the bullpen through 21 appearances this season, as he sports a 2.84 ERA with 18 strikeouts, six holds and two saves.
