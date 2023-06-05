Minter (3-5) collected the win in Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Diamondbacks, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning without allowing a run.

He needed 10 pitches (seven strikes) to notch the final two outs of the eighth inning and preserve a one-run deficit, making Minter the pitcher of record when Eddie Rosario launched a grand slam in the top of the ninth. The southpaw has struggled with his consistency this season, and since Raisel Iglesias returned from the IL in early May and reclaimed the closer role, Minter has a 5.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 10.2 innings.