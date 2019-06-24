Minter (2-4) picked up the win Sunday against the Nationals, recording a walk and a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

Minter worked around a walk and a stolen base to pick up his second win in as many days. The southpaw has now notched four holds and a pair of wins in seven appearances since returning from the minors, compiling a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB in the process.