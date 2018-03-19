Minter allowed one hit and struck out the side in a scoreless inning of relief Sunday against the Astros.

The fireballing lefty now has a 9:1 K:BB through 6.1 spring innings to go along with his 0.00 ERA. Minter is set to fill a key setup role for the Braves this season in front of Arodys Vizcaino, and if he continues fanning batters at this rate, he could force his way into the closer picture before 2018 is over.