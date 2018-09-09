Minter allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk but earned his 13th save Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Minter ran into trouble in the 10th inning by allowing two of the first three batters he faced to reach base. While his line was ugly, it could have been worse as the game-tying run was thrown out at home to end the game. Minter has been the primary closer for the Braves since early July, but he has allowed six earned runs across his last six innings, creating some doubt about his stability in the closer role.