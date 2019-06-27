Minter struck out two through 1.1 hitless innings to record his fourth save in a win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Minter struck out a batter to get the Braves out of a jam in the eighth inning and cruised through a hitless ninth inning to nail down the save. Minter has a 2-0 record with a 2.54 ERA through eight appearances since returning from the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories