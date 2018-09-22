Minter allowed one run on two hits en route to a save against the Phillies on Friday, recording one strikeout and no walks.

Minter gave up a triple to Jorge Alfaro and an RBI single to Maikel Franco but was able to preserve the lead and lock down his 15th save of the season. Minter has allowed runs to score in three of his last six appearances but has not blown a save in that timeframe. On the year the lefty has a 3.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 67:21 K:BB in 59.1 innings. For now Minter remains the primary closer in Atlanta, and time will tell if they decide to give Arodys Vizcaino some chances at the ninth inning in the last days of the season.