Minter was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Minter was sent down to the minor leagues just over a month ago after posting a disastrous 9.82 ERA with 16 punchouts over 11 innings, but he'll get another shot out of the bullpen after impressive at Triple-A. Kevin Gausman (foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

