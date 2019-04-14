Minter could see more ninth-inning chances for the Braves after Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) was placed on the injured list Sunday.

The severity of Vizcaino's injury is not yet known, but Minter should see the bulk of the save opportunities for the near future now that his co-closer is on the injured list. Minter converted his lone save chance and has allowed two runs over three innings after spending the first week of the season on the injured list himself.