Minter (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

According to Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta, Minter is encouraged by how good his shoulder feels after pitching in a few minor-league games. It sounds like the southpaw could be activated as early as Thursday, depending on how Tuesday's live BP session goes. Once healthy, Minter figures to factor into the ninth-inning mix in Atlanta.

