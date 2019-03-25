Minter (shoulder) will pitch one inning in a minor-league game Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Minter is set to open the season on the injured list; while his return date hasn't been set, he expects his stay to be a brief one. The 25-year-old southpaw figures to factor into the closer picture alongside Arodys Vizcaino once healthy.

