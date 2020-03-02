Play

Minter (shoulder) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brian Snitker provided an update on Minter on Friday saying that he was healthy and throwing well, and he's now on tap to debut Saturday. The 26-year-old was shut down at the end of last season with shoulder inflammation, and the Braves have brought him along slowly this spring as a precautionary measure. Minter isn't a lock to make the Opening Day roster, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the majors at some point in 2020, even though he may not play a prominent role in the bullpen.

