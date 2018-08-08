Minter allowed one hit during a scoreless ninth inning during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Washington to record his ninth save of the season. He did not walk or strikeout a batter.

Minter rebounded from his first blown save of the season Sunday with the scoreless effort Tuesday. The left-hander should retain a hold on the closer's role for the foreseeable future with Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) still without a clear timetable for his return.