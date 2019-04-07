Braves' A.J. Minter: Serves up game-winning homer
Minter (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Braves fell 4-2 to the Marlins, allowing two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning.
Entering the game in the top of the ninth with the score tied 2-2, Minter labored to put anyone away, giving up a single to Starlin Castro at the end of an 11-pitch at-bat before Jorge Alfaro took him deep the other way. Minter has looked shaky in his first two appearances since coming off the IL, walking two batters in his first outing Thursday, but he remains firmly in the late-inning mix for Atlanta -- particularly with the club reluctant to use Arodys Vizcaino on back-to-back days.
