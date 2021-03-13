Minter is expected to handle a high-leverage role this season, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The southpaw bounced back from a brutal 2019 to post a 0.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 27.2 percent strikeout rate across 21.2 innings last year as he got his career back on track. Fellow lefty Will Smith is the likely closer for Atlanta, and Chris Martin is the top right-handed option in the team's late-inning mix, but Minter should still find himself working in plenty of high-leverage spots if he can at least maintain the improvements he showed with his control and command. He recorded a career-high 12 holds in 2018, but Minter could blow past that figure in 2021.