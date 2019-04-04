Minter (shoulder) said Tuesday's live bullpen session went well and is on track to be activated when eligible Thursday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Minter also said his shoulder feels good and appears slated to be activated Thursday with fellow reliever Bryse Wilson packing up his locker following Wednesday's game . The 25-year-old had the left shoulder tightness crop up at the start of March, but looks as though he will escape by missing only the first five games of the season.