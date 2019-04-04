Braves' A.J. Minter: Set to return Thursday
Minter (shoulder) said Tuesday's live bullpen session went well and is on track to be activated when eligible Thursday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Minter also said his shoulder feels good and appears slated to be activated Thursday with fellow reliever Bryse Wilson packing up his locker following Wednesday's game . The 25-year-old had the left shoulder tightness crop up at the start of March, but looks as though he will escape by missing only the first five games of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...