Braves' A.J. Minter: Shoulder feeling better
Minter said Monday that his injured shoulder is feeling better, and he expects to play catch Tuesday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Tuesday's scheduled activity will be Minter's first since exiting Friday's exhibition contest with a tight shoulder. It's likely he would have been held out longer if the Braves were concerned about a serious injury, which bodes well for this remixing only a minor setback. More should be known about Minter's status once Tuesday's throwing session comes to a close.
